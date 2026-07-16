SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) closed the most recent trading day at $31.52, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.47%.

The company's stock has dropped by 11.45% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.53%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SkyWater Technology, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.07, indicating a 36.36% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $148 million, up 150.59% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.26 per share and a revenue of $605 million, indicating changes of -2700% and +36.83%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SkyWater Technology, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. SkyWater Technology, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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