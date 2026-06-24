SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) closed at $35.05, marking a -4.05% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.1% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.43%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.25% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SkyWater Technology, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect SkyWater Technology, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.36%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $148 million, indicating a 150.59% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.26 per share and revenue of $605 million, indicating changes of -2700% and +36.83%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWater Technology, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, SkyWater Technology, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.