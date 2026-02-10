SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) was down 1.34% at $29.93. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.33% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.59%.

The company's stock has climbed by 0.4% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SkyWater Technology, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 25, 2026. On that day, SkyWater Technology, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 125%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $160 million, indicating a 111.95% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $431.05 million, indicating changes of -16.67% and +25.94%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWater Technology, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SkyWater Technology, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.