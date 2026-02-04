SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) closed at $29.82, marking a -6.02% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.51%.

The company's stock has climbed by 12.2% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.93%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SkyWater Technology, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 25, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.01, showcasing a 125% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $160 million, showing a 111.95% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.05 per share and a revenue of $431.05 million, indicating changes of -16.67% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWater Technology, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. SkyWater Technology, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.