SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) was up +1.14% at $11.51. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 0.09% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 6.17%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SkyWater Technology, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.17, indicating a 312.5% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $135.5 million, indicating a 44.43% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.44 per share and a revenue of $417.8 million, representing changes of -833.33% and +22.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for SkyWater Technology, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. SkyWater Technology, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, placing it within the bottom 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SKYT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

