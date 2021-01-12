Markets
UPS

Skyward, UPS Plan To Deliver Retail Products With Drones Connected To Verizon LTE

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Skyward, A Verizon company, and UPS Flight Forward announced combined efforts to deliver retail products with drones, at CES 2021. In 2020, the companies started testing 4G LTE in delivery drones. The companies plan to deliver retail products via connected drones at The Villages in Florida.

"Using Verizon's 5G and Skyward, we'll be able to transform the delivery experience - more personal, more on-demand and with the same safety, efficiency, and reliability our customers trust today," said Bala Ganesh, Vice President, Advanced Technology Group at UPS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPS VZ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular