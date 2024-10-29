Skyward Specialty Reports Strong Q3 Performance and Growth

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. ( (SKWD) ) has shared an update.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group announced a robust third quarter for 2024, with net income soaring to $36.7 million, marking a significant increase from the previous year. The company’s strategic focus on niche markets and disciplined underwriting led to a 12.4% rise in gross written premiums and an impressive 19.1% annualized return on equity. As Skyward Specialty continues to adapt to market conditions and invest in growth areas, it remains well-positioned for future success.

