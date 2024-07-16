Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, SKWD broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

SKWD could be on the verge of another rally after moving 10.7% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Looking at SKWD's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on SKWD for more gains in the near future.

