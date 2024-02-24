Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) Price Target Increased by 5.57% to 41.06

The average one-year price target for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NasdaqGS:SKWD) has been revised to 41.06 / share. This is an increase of 5.57% from the prior estimate of 38.89 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.31 to a high of 46.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.14% from the latest reported closing price of 35.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 15.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKWD is 0.19%, an increase of 27.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.16% to 35,053K shares. The put/call ratio of SKWD is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 1,494K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,401K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares, representing an increase of 11.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKWD by 27.28% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,117K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares, representing an increase of 61.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKWD by 197.14% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 934K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares, representing an increase of 15.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKWD by 75.66% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 851K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,356K shares, representing a decrease of 59.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKWD by 63.58% over the last quarter.

