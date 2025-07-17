Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to Release Q2 2025 Earnings Results and Host Earnings Call

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group plans to release Q2 2025 earnings on July 31, with a follow-up call on August 1.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. plans to release its second quarter 2025 earnings results after market close on July 31, 2025, available on its website. Anearnings callto discuss these results will take place on August 1 at 9:30 a.m. EST, which investors can access via a live audio webcast or conference call registration. Skyward Specialty, a growing specialty insurance company, provides various commercial property and casualty products through nine underwriting divisions and has several subsidiary insurance companies rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. For more information, visit their website or contact investor relations.

Potential Positives

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group plans to release its second quarter 2025 earnings results, indicating continued transparency and communication with investors.

The company will host anearnings callfor discussion of its financial results, providing an opportunity for investors to engage directly with management.

Skyward Specialty operates through nine specialized underwriting divisions, highlighting its diverse product offerings and capability to address various market needs.

The company’s insurance subsidiaries are rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best, reflecting its financial strength and stability in the industry.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Skyward Specialty release its Q2 2025 earnings results?

Skyward Specialty will release its second quarter 2025 earnings results on Thursday, July 31, after market close.

How can I access Skyward Specialty'searnings call

Investors can access theearnings callvia the live audio webcast on the Company’s investor site on August 1 at 9:30 a.m. EST.

Where can I find the earnings report after it is released?

The earnings report will be available on the Company’s investor website under Quarterly Results after the release.

What is Skyward Specialty Insurance Group?

Skyward Specialty is a growing specialty insurance company offering commercial property and casualty products across nine underwriting divisions.

How can I contact Skyward Specialty for investor relations?

For investor relations, you can contact Natalie Schoolcraft at nschoolcraft@skywardinsurance.com or call 614-494-4988.

$SKWD Insider Trading Activity

$SKWD insiders have traded $SKWD stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW S ROBINSON (CHAIRMAN & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 70,368 shares for an estimated $4,109,366 .

. MARK W HAUSHILL (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 69,124 shares for an estimated $4,046,581 .

. KIRBY HILL (Chairman, Captives & Programs) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,518 shares for an estimated $766,848 .

. THOMAS N SCHMITT (CHIEF PEOPLE & ADMIN. OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,925 shares for an estimated $509,215 .

. SEAN W DUFFY (EVP & CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,635 shares for an estimated $476,524 .

. JOHN A III BURKHART (PRESIDENT - SPECIALTY LINES) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,832 shares for an estimated $242,759 .

. DAN PK BODNAR (CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,059 shares for an estimated $153,683 .

. SANDIP A KAPADIA (EVP, CHIEF ACTUARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,961 shares for an estimated $148,760 .

. LESLIE SHAUNTY (GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,240 shares for an estimated $112,537 .

. CHASE M CLARK (Chief Underwriting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,101 shares for an estimated $55,314 .

. GENA L ASHE sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,615

$SKWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $SKWD stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SKWD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SKWD in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/11/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

$SKWD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SKWD recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $SKWD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $72.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Paul Newsome from Piper Sandler set a target price of $66.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Mark Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $70.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Matthew Carletti from JMP Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $64.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Andrew Andersen from Jefferies set a target price of $59.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Reni Benjamin from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $60.0 on 03/03/2025

Full Release



HOUSTON, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.™ (NASDAQ: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company") expects to issue its second quarter 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31 which will be available on the Company website at



investors.skywardinsurance.com/



under Quarterly Results.





Skyward Specialty will host itsearnings callto review the second quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, August 1 at 9:30 a.m. EST.





Investors may access the live audio webcast via the link on the Company’s investor site at



investors.skywardinsurance.com/



under Events & Presentations. Additionally, investors can access theearnings callvia conference call by registering via the



conference link.



Users will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call upon registering.





A webcast replay will be available two hours following the call in the same location on the Company’s investor website.







About Skyward Specialty







Skyward Specialty (Nasdaq: SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through nine underwriting divisions - Accident & Health, Agriculture and Credit (Re)insurance, Captives, Construction & Energy Solutions, Global Property, Professional Lines, Specialty Programs, Surety, and Transactional E&S.





Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Great Midwest Insurance Company, Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with a stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.







For investor relations information contact:







Natalie Schoolcraft







nschoolcraft@skywardinsurance.com







614-494-4988



