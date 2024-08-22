Is Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Skyward Specialty Insurance is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 860 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Skyward Specialty Insurance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKWD's full-year earnings has moved 6.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, SKWD has gained about 14.6% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 14%. This shows that Skyward Specialty Insurance is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). The stock has returned 25.3% year-to-date.

In The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Skyward Specialty Insurance is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 23.8% so far this year, so SKWD is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation belongs to the Banks - Major Regional industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #46. The industry has moved +18.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Skyward Specialty Insurance and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

