Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 23.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $60.4 in the previous session. Skyward Specialty Insurance has gained 17.5% since the start of the year compared to the 2.1% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 12% return for the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 1, 2025, Skyward reported EPS of $0.9 versus consensus estimate of $0.78 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.5%.

For the current fiscal year, Skyward is expected to post earnings of $3.50 per share on $1.32 billion in revenues. This represents a 14.38% change in EPS on a 15.07% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.92 per share on $1.5 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 12.05% and 13.32%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Skyward may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Skyward has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 17X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 11.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 18.3X versus its peer group's average of 12.1X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.94. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Skyward currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Skyward fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Skyward shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does SKWD Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of SKWD have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FRFHF). FRFHF has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. beat our consensus estimate by 33.77%, and for the current fiscal year, FRFHF is expected to post earnings of $169.87 per share on revenue of $31.56 billion.

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. have gained 19.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 9.33X and a P/CF of 8.09X.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is in the top 17% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for SKWD and FRFHF, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

