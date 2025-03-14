Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Appoints Patricia Ryan as New General Counsel Following Leslie Shaunty's Retirement

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group appoints Patricia Ryan as General Counsel, succeeding Leslie Shaunty, effective April 1, 2025.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has announced the appointment of Patricia Ryan as the new General Counsel, effective April 1, 2025, following the retirement of Leslie Shaunty, who served in the role for nearly 12 years. Leslie Shaunty will remain with the company until the end of 2025 to assist in the transition. Patricia Ryan brings over 20 years of experience in the insurance sector, having held significant legal and leadership positions at various companies, and she holds a J.D. from Loyola University Chicago. Skyward Specialty's CEO, Andrew Robinson, expressed enthusiasm for Ryan's legal expertise and its anticipated positive impact on the company. Skyward Specialty is recognized for its innovative specialty property and casualty insurance products, operating through various divisions and subsidiaries.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group appointed Patricia Ryan as the new General Counsel, bringing over 20 years of extensive experience in the insurance legal field, which will enhance the company's legal competencies and leadership.

Patricia Ryan's background includes roles as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel in prominent insurance companies, which may contribute to driving innovation and excellence at Skyward Specialty.

The transition plan includes the continued involvement of retiring General Counsel Leslie Shaunty, ensuring a smooth transition and retention of institutional knowledge during the leadership change.

The company is recognized for its growth and innovation in the specialty insurance market, operating through multiple underwriting divisions and maintaining strong financial ratings, indicating a stable and promising future.

The transition from a long-time General Counsel to a new appointee may create uncertainty and instability within the legal team and the organization as a whole.

Leslie Shaunty’s retirement after 12 years could indicate potential challenges in maintaining the same level of expertise and leadership that supported the company's successful IPO and ongoing performance.

While Ms. Ryan has extensive experience, the effectiveness of her transition into a new role at Skyward Specialty remains to be seen, posing a risk to operational continuity and strategic initiatives.

Who is the new General Counsel of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group?

Patricia Ryan has been appointed as the new General Counsel effective April 1, 2025.

What experience does Patricia Ryan bring to Skyward Specialty?

Ms. Ryan has over 20 years in the insurance sector, with expertise in compliance, corporate governance, and risk management.

Who is retiring from Skyward Specialty and when?

Leslie Shaunty is retiring after nearly 12 years, transitioning through the end of 2025.

What does Skyward Specialty Insurance Group focus on?

Skyward Specialty specializes in property and casualty insurance, offering innovative solutions across various underwriting divisions.

How can I contact Skyward Specialty for media inquiries?

Media inquiries can be directed to Haley Doughty at hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com or by calling 713-935-4944.

HOUSTON, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.™ (Nasdaq: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company") a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, has recruited Patricia Ryan as the Company’s new General Counsel effective Tuesday, April 1 following the upcoming retirement of Leslie Shaunty, Skyward Specialty’s long-time General Counsel, after nearly 12 years of dedicated service. Ms. Shaunty will continue through the end of 2025 in a support and transition capacity.





Ms. Ryan has extensive experience across a broad range of insurance legal competencies including compliance and regulatory matters, corporate governance and enterprise risk management, securities, products and contract law. With more than 20 years in the insurance industry, she has held Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and other senior legal and human resources leadership positions at Trean Insurance Group, HDI Global, QBE North America, and Allianz/Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company. Additionally, Ms. Ryan spent more than a decade in private practice before joining the insurance sector.





Ms. Ryan holds a J.D. from Loyola University Chicago School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in economics and history from the University of Illinois.





“We’re thrilled to welcome Patty to the Skyward Specialty team,” said Robinson. “Her deep legal expertise and proven leadership in the industry make her a welcome addition to our executive team. We look forward to her contributions as we continue to drive innovation and excellence in the industry.” said Andrew Robinson, Chairman and CEO of Skyward Specialty.





Robinson further commented, "Leslie has been a key member of our executive leadership team providing product development, legal, compliance and strategic leadership. Her expertise, drive and work rate were central to our highly successful IPO, each subsequent follow-on offering, and performance as a public company. We are incredibly grateful for her many contributions. On behalf of the entire executive leadership team, we thank Leslie for her lasting impact and wish her the very best in her retirement.”







About Skyward Specialty







Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.





Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with a stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit



skywardinsurance.com.









Media Contact







Haley Doughty





Skyward Specialty Insurance Group





713-935-4944







hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com









Investor





Contact







Natalie Schoolcraft





Skyward Specialty Insurance Group





614-494-4988







nschoolcraft@skywardinsurance.com





