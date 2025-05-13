Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Appoints Corey LaFlamme as President of Captives & Specialty Programs

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group appoints Corey LaFlamme as President, Captives & Specialty Programs, and Kirby Hill as Chairman.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has appointed Corey LaFlamme as the new President of Captives & Specialty Programs as part of its strategic growth strategy in the specialty property and casualty market. Kirby Hill, who previously contributed significantly to the establishment of these divisions, will now serve as Chairman, focusing on business development and mentoring. LaFlamme arrives with over 20 years of experience, having previously led programs at The Hartford, and is expected to enhance Skyward's innovation and relationship-building efforts. Skyward Specialty's leadership believes this team will strengthen their position in the rapidly growing Captives & Specialty Programs market. The company operates through multiple underwriting divisions and is recognized for its robust insurance offerings.

Potential Positives

Skyward Specialty has appointed Corey LaFlamme as President of Captives & Specialty Programs, which is a strategic move aimed at bolstering growth in a rapidly expanding market segment.

The appointment of Kirby Hill as Chairman, Captives & Specialty Programs allows for continued strong leadership and mentorship in the division, supporting business development and key account management.

Corey LaFlamme brings over 20 years of relevant experience and a reputation for innovation, which aligns with Skyward Specialty's vision for growth and leadership in the specialty market.

The company is recognized for its diverse underwriting divisions and has strong ratings from A.M. Best, indicating stability and trust in its financial strength and operations.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a new President in a key division may indicate previous leadership deficiencies or the need for a strategic shift, raising concerns about the company's internal management stability.

Kai Kirby Hill's transition from an active role to Chairman could reflect broader changes within the leadership structure, which might lead to uncertainty among employees and stakeholders regarding future strategy.

The timing of Corey LaFlamme's recruitment during a pivotal moment for Skyward Specialty raises questions about the company's previous growth strategies and their effectiveness in capturing the expanding market segment.

FAQ

What is the recent leadership change at Skyward Specialty Insurance?

Corey LaFlamme has been appointed as President of Captives & Specialty Programs, with Kirby Hill becoming Chairman in this area.

How does Corey LaFlamme's experience benefit Skyward Specialty?

LaFlamme brings over 20 years of specialty insurance experience, enhancing the Company's leadership and growth strategy in Captives & Specialty Programs.

What is the role of Kirby Hill after the leadership change?

Kirby Hill will focus on business development and mentoring as Chairman of Captives & Specialty Programs, supporting the Company's strategic growth.

What products does Skyward Specialty Insurance offer?

Skyward Specialty offers a range of commercial property and casualty solutions including Accident & Health, Captives, and Specialty Programs.

How is Skyward Specialty Insurance rated by A.M. Best Company?

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary companies are rated A (Excellent) with a stable outlook by A.M. Best Company.

$SKWD Insider Trading Activity

$SKWD insiders have traded $SKWD stock on the open market 52 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 52 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES CHARLES HAYS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 136,489 shares for an estimated $7,400,616 .

. ANDREW S ROBINSON (CHAIRMAN & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 64,896 shares for an estimated $3,289,917 .

. THOMAS N SCHMITT (CHIEF PEOPLE & ADMIN. OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,108 shares for an estimated $565,251 .

. SEAN W DUFFY (EVP & CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,110 shares for an estimated $548,828 .

. SANDIP A KAPADIA (EVP, CHIEF ACTUARY) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,445 shares for an estimated $465,308 .

. MARK W HAUSHILL (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,440 shares for an estimated $402,853 .

. KIRBY HILL (PRESIDENT - INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,829 shares for an estimated $341,160 .

. DAN PK BODNAR (CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,543 shares for an estimated $326,922 .

. JOHN A III BURKHART (PRESIDENT - SPECIALTY LINES) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,297 shares for an estimated $314,602 .

. LESLIE SHAUNTY (GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,041 shares for an estimated $150,543 .

. CHASE M CLARK (Chief Underwriting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,101 shares for an estimated $55,314 .

. GENA L ASHE sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,615

$SKWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $SKWD stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SKWD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SKWD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

HOUSTON, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.™ (Nasdaq: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company") a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, announced today the Company has recruited Corey LaFlamme to assume the role of President, Captives & Specialty Programs, marking a key strategic move to support its continued growth in one of the fastest-expanding segments of the specialty market.





Additionally, the Company announced that Kirby Hill, who has played a central role in building Skyward Specialty’s Captives & Specialty Programs divisions, will assume the role of Chairman, Captives & Specialty Programs. In this new capacity, Hill will focus on business development, key account relationship management, key strategic matters and mentoring.





LaFlamme brings more than 20 years of experience across the specialty landscape. He joins Skyward Specialty from The Hartford, where he served most recently as Head of Programs. Throughout his career, LaFlamme built a reputation for cultivating strong relationships, driving innovation and delivering consistent performance.





"Corey’s arrival comes at a pivotal time for Skyward Specialty. His experience, leadership and his balanced growth and underwriting mindset align perfectly with our vision to expand and lead in the Captives & Specialty Programs markets,” said Skyward Specialty Chairman and CEO Andrew Robinson. “At the same time, I want to recognize the impact Kirby has had in building this business into the true market contender it is. His continued involvement as Chairman will be instrumental in supporting Corey and ensuring that we accelerate our momentum. With this exceptional leadership team in place, we are well-positioned to lead in a space we view as one of the market’s most promising and dynamic areas.”







About Skyward Specialty







Skyward Specialty (Nasdaq: SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Agriculture and Credit (Re)insurance, Captives, Construction & Energy Solutions, Global Property, Professional Lines, Specialty Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.





Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Great Midwest Insurance Company, Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with a stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.







Media Contact







Haley Doughty





Skyward Specialty Insurance Group





713-935-4944







hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com









Investor





Contact







Natalie Schoolcraft





Skyward Specialty Insurance Group





614-494-4988







nschoolcraft@skywardinsurance.com





