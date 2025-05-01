SKYWARD SPECIALTY INSURANCE Earnings Results: $SKWD Reports Quarterly Earnings

SKYWARD SPECIALTY INSURANCE ($SKWD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.90 per share, beating estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $328,530,000, beating estimates of $317,091,816 by $11,438,184.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SKWD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SKYWARD SPECIALTY INSURANCE Insider Trading Activity

SKYWARD SPECIALTY INSURANCE insiders have traded $SKWD stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES CHARLES HAYS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 136,489 shares for an estimated $7,400,616 .

. ANDREW S ROBINSON (CHAIRMAN & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 51,110 shares for an estimated $2,473,347 .

. THOMAS N SCHMITT (CHIEF PEOPLE & ADMIN. OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,108 shares for an estimated $565,251 .

. SEAN W DUFFY (EVP & CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,110 shares for an estimated $548,828 .

. KIRBY HILL (PRESIDENT - INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,429 shares for an estimated $496,212 .

. SANDIP A KAPADIA (EVP, CHIEF ACTUARY) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,445 shares for an estimated $465,308 .

. DAN PK BODNAR (CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,543 shares for an estimated $326,922 .

. JOHN A III BURKHART (PRESIDENT - SPECIALTY LINES) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,297 shares for an estimated $314,602 .

. MARK W HAUSHILL (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,993 shares for an estimated $198,681 .

. LESLIE SHAUNTY (GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,041 shares for an estimated $150,543 .

. CHASE M CLARK (Chief Underwriting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,101 shares for an estimated $55,314 .

. GENA L ASHE sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,615

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SKYWARD SPECIALTY INSURANCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of SKYWARD SPECIALTY INSURANCE stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SKYWARD SPECIALTY INSURANCE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SKWD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SKYWARD SPECIALTY INSURANCE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SKWD forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.