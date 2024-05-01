Skyward (SKWD) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD) reported revenue of $264.97 million, up 39.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.75, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $251.66 million, representing a surprise of +5.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Skyward performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Expense ratio : 28.7% versus 28.8% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 28.7% versus 28.8% estimated by four analysts on average. Loss ratio : 60.9% compared to the 62% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 60.9% compared to the 62% average estimate based on four analysts. Combined ratio : 89.6% compared to the 90.8% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 89.6% compared to the 90.8% average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Net investment income : $18.30 million versus $15.06 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $18.30 million versus $15.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Net earned premiums : $236.34 million compared to the $234.71 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $236.34 million compared to the $234.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Commission and fee income: $2.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.85 million.

Shares of Skyward have returned -8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD)

