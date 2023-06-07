Skyward Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 3.85 Mln Of Its Stock By Westaim At $23/shr

(RTTNews) - Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) announced the pricing of its underwritten offering of 3.85 million of its common stock by the Westaim Corporation at the price of $23.00 per share.

The Westaim along with certain other selling shareholders also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 577,500 shares of Skyward Specialty's common stock.

Skyward Specialty noted that it will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock offered by the Selling Stockholders, and the Selling Stockholders will bear the underwriting discounts and commissions associated with the sale of such shares.

The offering is expected to close on June 12, 2023.

