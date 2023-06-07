News & Insights

Markets
SKWD

Skyward Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 3.85 Mln Of Its Stock By Westaim At $23/shr

June 07, 2023 — 09:56 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) announced the pricing of its underwritten offering of 3.85 million of its common stock by the Westaim Corporation at the price of $23.00 per share.

The Westaim along with certain other selling shareholders also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 577,500 shares of Skyward Specialty's common stock.

Skyward Specialty noted that it will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock offered by the Selling Stockholders, and the Selling Stockholders will bear the underwriting discounts and commissions associated with the sale of such shares.

The offering is expected to close on June 12, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SKWD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.