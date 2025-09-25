SKYW Stock Surges 22.6% in Q2: Can the Momentum Last in 2025?

SkyWest SKYW stock delivered strong performance on the bourse in 2024. Shares of this St. George, UT-based carrier have risen 22.6% year over year, outperforming the Zacks Transportation sector’s 11% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Given the impressive price performance, let's take a deeper look at the factors driving growth of SKYW, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and assess whether there is potential for continued gains.

SkyWest's investment in Maeve Aerospace in September 2025 bolsters its prospects by securing exclusive launch customer rights and enabling it to provide operational and design expertise in developing the hybrid-electric MAEVE Jet. The partnership advances sustainable regional aviation and positions SkyWest at the forefront of next-generation air travel, reflecting a proactive fleet-modernization strategy and long-term competitiveness.

Moreover, the company's proactive initiatives to expand its fleet highlight SkyWest’s focus on strengthening its position in the regional jet market. By the end of 2028, SkyWest plans to operate nearly 300 E175 aircraft, including 44 additional deliveries from 2028 to 2032, supported by partnerships with leading U.S. carriers.

Highlighting its robust operational performance in the second quarter of 2025, SkyWest saw total block hours rise 19% year over year, driven by improved captain availability, higher fleet utilization and strong passenger demand across all aircraft types. Departures increased 17.7%, while passengers carried grew 13.1%. The airline also maintained an adjusted flight completion rate of 99.9% and improved raw flight completion to 99.1%, demonstrating consistent reliability and operational excellence.

Estimate Revisions to Head North

Driven by the positives discussed above, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter of 2025, full-year 2025 and full-year 2026 has moved north 5.35%, 1.02% and 1.64%, respectively, over the past 60 days.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the sector may also consider LATAM Airlines Group LTM and Lyft LYFT.

LTM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LTM has an expected earnings growth rate of 45% for the current year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and met in the remaining one, delivering an average beat of 4.04%.

LYFT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Lyft has an expected earnings growth rate of 24.2% for the current year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering an average beat of 15.76%.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

