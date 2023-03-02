SKYW Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of SkyWest Inc. (Symbol: SKYW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.17, changing hands as high as $20.62 per share. SkyWest Inc. shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKYW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKYW's low point in its 52 week range is $14.76 per share, with $33.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.50.

