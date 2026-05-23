SkyView Unloads $12.9 Million Worth of COMT Shares -- What Investors Should Know

Key Points

SkyView Investment Advisors sold 450,849 shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) in Q1 2026, with an estimated trade value of $12.9 million.

The sale reduced SkyView's stake by roughly 96%, leaving a post-trade holding of just 20,000 shares valued at $676,000 -- about 0.1% of the firm's assets under management (AUM).

COMT has delivered strong recent performance, with shares up roughly 51% over the past year -- outpacing both the S&P 500 and its commodity peer group.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC, sold 450,849 shares of the iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value, based on the quarter’s average closing price, was $12.9 million. The fund ended the quarter with 20,000 shares valued at $676,000.

What else to know

This sale reduced SkyView's COMT stake to 0.09% of the firm's 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: GSLC: $80.8 million (11.2% of AUM) NYSE: IVV: $51.1 million (7.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: JMBS: $49.9 million (6.9% of AUM) NYSE: MBB: $47.8 million (6.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: DGRW: $46.9 million (6.5% of AUM)

As of May 22, 2026, shares were trading at $35.01, up about 51% over the past year -- outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 23 percentage points, and outperforming its Commodities Broad Basket category benchmark by roughly six percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.2 billion Expense ratio 0.48% Dividend yield 5.35% 1-year return (as of 5/22/26) 50.63%

ETF snapshot

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) offers diversified exposure to commodity futures -- spanning energy, metals, and agriculture -- through a rules-based, dynamic rolling process that aims to track the GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Index.

The fund uses an enhanced roll selection methodology designed to improve on traditional static-roll commodity strategies.

Structured as a transparent, cost-efficient ETF suitable for both institutional and retail investors seeking liquid commodity exposure.

What this transaction means for investors

SkyView's decision to sell almost all of its COMT position is a notable move. The fund went from holding roughly 471,000 shares worth nearly $11.7 million at the end of 2025 to a token position of 20,000 shares by March 31, 2026. That's a near-complete exit from a position that had been a meaningful slice of the portfolio.

COMT has been a strong performer over the past year, gaining about 51% -- well ahead of both the broader market and its category benchmark. For a wealth manager like SkyView, locking in gains after a run like that is a textbook rebalancing move. It doesn't necessarily signal a loss of faith in commodities as an asset class.

For investors, COMT remains a compelling vehicle for broad commodity exposure. Unlike traditional commodity ETFs that automatically roll expiring futures contracts into the next available month -- often at a higher price, a cost known as "roll drag" -- COMT uses a dynamic methodology that selects the most advantageous contract to roll into, aiming to minimize that cost and improve long-term returns. With a 5.4% dividend yield and a relatively modest 0.48% expense ratio, it continues to offer an efficient way to gain commodity diversification.

Bottom line: Institutional selling after a 50%-plus run is normal portfolio maintenance; this sell probably says more about how large SkyView's position had grown than it does about COMT's long-term prospects. For everyday investors, COMT is probably best thought of as a small but legitimate satellite holding -- most useful as an inflation hedge or diversifier for those who already have a solid core portfolio.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.