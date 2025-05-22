$SKYT stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SKYT stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,062,948 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SKYT:
$SKYT Insider Trading Activity
$SKYT insiders have traded $SKYT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKYT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LOREN A UNTERSEHER has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,738,146 shares for an estimated $14,526,773.
- JOHN SAKAMOTO (President and COO) sold 13,273 shares for an estimated $107,644
- GREGORY B GRAVES sold 12,844 shares for an estimated $104,164
$SKYT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $SKYT stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,449,249 shares (+10461.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,275,175
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 705,003 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,729,041
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 505,407 shares (-34.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,583,335
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 223,940 shares (+414.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,090,372
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 218,009 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,545,683
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 211,237 shares (-68.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,497,670
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 201,523 shares (+114.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,428,798
