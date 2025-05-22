$SKYT stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SKYT stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,062,948 of trading volume.

$SKYT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SKYT:

$SKYT insiders have traded $SKYT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKYT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOREN A UNTERSEHER has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,738,146 shares for an estimated $14,526,773 .

. JOHN SAKAMOTO (President and COO) sold 13,273 shares for an estimated $107,644

GREGORY B GRAVES sold 12,844 shares for an estimated $104,164

$SKYT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $SKYT stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

