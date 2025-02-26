$SKYT stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SKYT stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,471,031 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SKYT:
$SKYT Insider Trading Activity
$SKYT insiders have traded $SKYT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKYT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LOREN A UNTERSEHER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 213,356 shares for an estimated $1,995,033.
- JOHN SAKAMOTO (President and COO) sold 13,273 shares for an estimated $107,644
$SKYT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $SKYT stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 705,003 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,729,041
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 658,431 shares (+65.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,086,347
- EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST removed 247,110 shares (-29.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,410,118
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 223,940 shares (+414.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,090,372
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC removed 176,075 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,429,835
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 166,932 shares (+154.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,303,661
- UBS GROUP AG added 166,749 shares (+724.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,301,136
