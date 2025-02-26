$SKYT Earnings Results: $SKYT Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SKYT ($SKYT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, beating estimates of -$0.06 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $75,490,000, missing estimates of $75,663,600 by $-173,600.

$SKYT Insider Trading Activity

$SKYT insiders have traded $SKYT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKYT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOREN A UNTERSEHER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 213,356 shares for an estimated $1,995,033 .

. JOHN SAKAMOTO (President and COO) sold 13,273 shares for an estimated $107,644

$SKYT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $SKYT stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

