This Skyrocketing Nuclear Fuel Stock Just Saw a $28 Million Institutional Trim

Key Points

Granahan Investment Management sold 93,425 shares of Centrus Energy, with an estimated transaction value of $28.21 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $34.03 million, reflecting both trading and market price effects.

Post-trade, Granahan held 75,235 shares valued at $18.26 million.

10 stocks we like better than Centrus Energy ›

Granahan Investment Management cut its position in Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) during the fourth quarter, selling 93,425 shares in a transaction estimated at $28.21 million based on average pricing, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

In a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Granahan Investment Management reported selling 93,425 shares of Centrus Energy during the quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was $28.21 million, calculated using the average closing price for the period. The fund’s position in Centrus Energy decreased in value by $34.03 million, which includes the impact of share sales and market price changes.

What else to know

After the sale, Centrus Energy represents 0.78% of Granahan’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:PRCH: $105.82 million (4.5% of AUM) NYSE:GENI: $86.55 million (3.7% of AUM) NYSE:CRS: $84.12 million (3.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:FTAI: $68.38 million (2.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:VCTR: $67.83 million (2.9% of AUM)

As of February 16, 2026, Centrus Energy shares were priced at $199.19, up 69.1% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by about 57 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $199.19 Market Capitalization $3.63 billion Revenue (TTM) $448.70 million Net Income (TTM) $77.80 million

Company snapshot

Centrus Energy supplies low-enriched uranium (LEU), separative work units (SWU), and technical solutions for the nuclear power industry, including engineering and manufacturing services.

The firm generates revenue through the sale of nuclear fuel components and technical consulting, with business segments focused on LEU sales and specialized technical services.

It serves utilities operating nuclear power plants, as well as public and private sector clients in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and international markets.

Centrus Energy is a specialized supplier of nuclear fuel and related technical services, leveraging expertise in uranium enrichment and engineering solutions for the global nuclear power sector. The company’s dual-segment structure enables it to capture value from both commodity fuel sales and higher-margin technical services. With a focus on serving regulated utilities and government entities, Centrus Energy maintains a strategic position in the nuclear supply chain, supported by a track record of technical innovation and operational reliability.

What this transaction means for investors

With demand for nuclear power increasingly tied to electrification and even AI data center growth, the strategic importance of a firm like Centrus has risen sharply, and recent results highlight steady progress. Centrus reported full-year revenue of $448.7 million in 2025, up from $442 million one year earlier, with net income of $77.8 million as margins improved across its enrichment business. Among highlights, the Department of Energy selected the firm for a $900 million high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) award, subject to negotiations. And perhaps more importantly, the company now carries roughly $3.8 billion in backlog extending as far as 2040, providing over a decade of visibility.



More broadly, Granahan Investment Management’s largest holdings tilt toward software, infrastructure, and industrial technology names rather than commodity-exposed energy companies, but that doesn’t necessarily reflect any souring on the space. With recent highs being tested last quarter, as shares tumbled about 40% between October and the end of the year, trimming the position after a massive run may simply reflect portfolio discipline amid a volatile stretch.

Should you buy stock in Centrus Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Centrus Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Centrus Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $530,233!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,682!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Genius Sports. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.