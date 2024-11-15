Skymission Group Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Skymission Group Holdings Limited (HK:1429) has released an update.

Skymission Group Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Lei Nelson as an independent non-executive Director, effective November 15, 2024. Mr. Nelson, a Certified Public Accountant with over a decade of experience in accounting and asset management, will also serve as the chairman of the nomination committee and a member of the audit and compliance committees. This strategic addition to the board is anticipated to strengthen the company’s governance and oversight capabilities.

