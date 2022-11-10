Markets
Skymark Airlines Plans To Acquire Up To 12 Boeing 737 MAX Airplanes

November 10, 2022 — 03:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced Thursday that Japan's Skymark Airlines will acquire up to 12 737 MAX airplanes. As part of the fleet modernization, the carrier intends to order four airplanes including the 737-8 and 737-10 variants with options for two additional jets. Separately, Tokyo's Haneda Airport-based airline will add six lessor-owned 737-8s to its fleet.

Currently, Skymark operates an all-Boeing fleet of 29 Next-Generation 737-800s.

