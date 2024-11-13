Skymark Airlines Corrects Financial Results for Q2 2024

Skymark Airlines Inc. (JP:9204) has released an update.

Skymark Airlines Inc. has announced a correction to their financial results for the second quarter of FY2024, with no changes to the numerical data. The correction involves the deletion of a segment related to an independent accountant’s review report. Despite this, the company’s operating revenue increased by 4.7% compared to the previous year, although net income showed a loss.

