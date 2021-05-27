Skyline (SKY) Stock Jumps 18.9%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Skyline Champion Corporation SKY shares ended the last trading session 18.9% higher at $52.04. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.8% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Skyline jumped after the company posted better-than-expected fourth quarter results. Its adjusted earnings per share of 61 cents topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents. Also, net sales of $447.6 million topped the consensus estimate of $381 million by 17.5% . The robust result is attributable to the improved production levels due to the increase in demand for the company's products.

This manufactured and modular housing maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +63.6%. Revenues are expected to be $388.05 million, up 42% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Skyline, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SKY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

