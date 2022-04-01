Skyline (SKY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Skyline (SKY) closed at $55.53, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the manufactured and modular housing maker had lost 18.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 3.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.75%.

Skyline will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $565 million, up 26.21% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyline should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Skyline is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Skyline's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.36, which means Skyline is trading at a premium to the group.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

