Skyline (SKY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Skyline (SKY) closed at $62.11, marking a -1.57% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the manufactured and modular housing maker had lost 20.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 9.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Skyline will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Skyline to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 105.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $501.65 million, up 32.86% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.32 per share and revenue of $2.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +116.99% and +47.54%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyline. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Skyline is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Skyline is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.03. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.68.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SKY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

