Skyline Champion (SKY) Price Target Increased by 15.85% to 80.75

The average one-year price target for Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) has been revised to 80.75 / share. This is an increase of 15.85% from the prior estimate of 69.70 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 72.72 to a high of 94.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.71% from the latest reported closing price of 83.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 662 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyline Champion. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKY is 0.36%, a decrease of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 71,871K shares. The put/call ratio of SKY is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,048K shares representing 13.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,985K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKY by 84.26% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,538K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,537K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKY by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Mak Capital One holds 3,000K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,427K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,893K shares, representing a decrease of 19.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKY by 14.01% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,952K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKY by 54.25% over the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Skyline Champion Corporation was formed on June 1, 2018 as the result of the combination of Skyline Corporation ('Skyline') and the operating assets of Champion Enterprises Holdings, LLC ('Champion'). The combined company employs approximately 6,700 people and is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 38 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors. In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States. Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S., and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

