Skyline Champion Q2 Profit Increases

November 01, 2022 — 09:02 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Skyline Champion Corp. (SKY) reported that its net income for the second quarter fiscal 2023 increased by 184.1% to $144.1 million from last year, driven by the increase in sales volume, pricing, and operating leverage.Earnings per share climbed to $2.51 from $0.89 in the prior year.

Quarterly sales increased 53.9% to $806.8 million from the prior-year period. The number of U.S. homes sold in the second quarter fiscal 2023 increased 23.2% to 7,274.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.82 per share and revenues of $687.79 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

