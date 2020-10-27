Skyline Champion Q2 Beats Street View

(RTTNews) - Shares of Skyline Champion Corp. (SKY) gained 9% in extended trading session Tuesday after the company's second-quarter results trumped Wall Street estimates.

Net income for the second quarter was $17.5 million or $0.31 per share, compared to $17.7 million or $0.31 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $0.31 per share, down from $0.34 per share last year.

Net sales for the second quarter decreased 9.1% to $322.4 million from $354.5 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.23 per share and revenues of $319.45 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.