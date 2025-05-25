SKYLINE CHAMPION Earnings Preview: Recent $SKY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SKYLINE CHAMPION ($SKY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $601,468,463 and earnings of $0.77 per share.

SKYLINE CHAMPION Insider Trading Activity

SKYLINE CHAMPION insiders have traded $SKY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH A. KIMMELL (EVP, Operations) sold 4,335 shares for an estimated $451,750

TIMOTHY A. BURKHARDT (VP & Controller) sold 3,823 shares for an estimated $408,564

SKYLINE CHAMPION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of SKYLINE CHAMPION stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SKYLINE CHAMPION Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SKY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.