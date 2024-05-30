News & Insights

SKY

Skyline Champion Corp.’s $136.4M ECN Capital Stake: A High-Stakes Gamble on Fiscal Health

May 30, 2024 — 02:01 am EDT

Skyline Champion Corp. (SKY) has disclosed a new risk, in the Debt & Financing category.

Skyline Champion Corp.’s substantial investment in ECN Capital Corporation, totaling $136.4 million, represents a significant financial risk if an impairment is recognized. The company continuously monitors the investment for any indicators of a potentially enduring decrease in value. Should such an impairment be confirmed, the resulting expense would be immediately reflected in Skyline Champion Corp.’s financial statements, potentially harming both their operating results and overall net worth. This vulnerability underscores the importance of their investment decisions on their fiscal health.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on SKY stock based on 1 Buy and 3 Holds.

