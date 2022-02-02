Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) insiders sold US$7.9m worth of stock, a possible red flag that's yet to materialize

While Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 9.7%, they shouldn't let their guards down. The fact that insiders chose to dispose of US$7.9m worth of stock in the past 12 months even though prices were relatively low could be indicative of some anticipated weakness.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Skyline Champion

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Mark Yost, for US$3.2m worth of shares, at about US$46.17 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$68.11. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 22% of Mark Yost's stake.

Insiders in Skyline Champion didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:SKY Insider Trading Volume February 2nd 2022

Skyline Champion Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Skyline Champion. In total, Executive Vice President of Sales & Business Development Jonathan Lyall dumped US$1.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Skyline Champion

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Skyline Champion insiders own 1.6% of the company, worth about US$62m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Skyline Champion Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Skyline Champion stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Skyline Champion is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Skyline Champion. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Skyline Champion that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

