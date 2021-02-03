Skyline Champion Corporation Just Beat EPS By 65%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$378m, some 8.1% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.38, 65% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:SKY Earnings and Revenue Growth February 3rd 2021

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Skyline Champion are now predicting revenues of US$1.47b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a decent 15% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 42% to US$1.32. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.47b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.30 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 13% to US$39.71. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Skyline Champion at US$40.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$29.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Skyline Champion is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Skyline Champion's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Skyline Champion's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 15% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 10%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.8% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Skyline Champion is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Skyline Champion going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Skyline Champion that you should be aware of.

