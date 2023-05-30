Skyline Champion Corp. Reports Decline In Q4 Profit, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Skyline Champion Corp. (SKY) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $57.746 million, or $1 per share. This compares with $86.798 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.0% to $491.532 million from $638.117 million last year.

Skyline Champion Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $57.746 Mln. vs. $86.798 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1 vs. $1.51 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.93 -Revenue (Q4): $491.532 Mln vs. $638.117 Mln last year.

