Skyline Champion Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Skyline Champion Corp. (SKY) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.79 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $57.7 million, or $1 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Skyline Champion Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $35.9 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $536.7 million from $491.5 million last year.

Skyline Champion Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.79 Mln. vs. $57.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.05 vs. $1 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $536.7 Mln vs. $491.5 Mln last year.

