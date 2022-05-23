Skyline Champion Corp. Q4 Income Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Skyline Champion Corp. (SKY) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $86.8 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $33.9 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.6% to $638.1 million from $447.6 million last year.

Skyline Champion Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $86.8 Mln. vs. $33.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.51 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q4): $638.1 Mln vs. $447.6 Mln last year.

