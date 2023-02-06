Skyline Champion Corp. Profit Climbs In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Skyline Champion Corp. (SKY) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $82.8 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $67.6 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $582.3 million from $534.7 million last year.

Skyline Champion Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $82.8 Mln. vs. $67.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.44 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q3): $582.3 Mln vs. $534.7 Mln last year.

