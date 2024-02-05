Skyline Champion Corp. Bottom Line Retreats In Q3, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Skyline Champion Corp. (SKY) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $47.0 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $82.8 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.9% to $559.5 million from $582.3 million last year.

Skyline Champion Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $47.0 Mln. vs. $82.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.64 -Revenue (Q3): $559.5 Mln vs. $582.3 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.