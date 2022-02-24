Skyline Champion Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SKY

In trading on Thursday, shares of Skyline Champion Corp (Symbol: SKY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.33, changing hands as low as $60.61 per share. Skyline Champion Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKY's low point in its 52 week range is $38.96 per share, with $85.9189 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.40.

