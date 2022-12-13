Skyline Champion Corp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SKY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Skyline Champion Corp (Symbol: SKY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.78, changing hands as high as $58.50 per share. Skyline Champion Corp shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKY's low point in its 52 week range is $43.04 per share, with $81.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.28.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.