Skylark Holdings (TYO:3197) Price Target Increased by 15.24% to 1,554.48

The average one-year price target for Skylark Holdings (TYO:3197) has been revised to 1,554.48 / share. This is an increase of 15.24% from the prior estimate of 1,348.95 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 989.80 to a high of 2,100.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.72% from the latest reported closing price of 2,011.50 / share.

Skylark Holdings Maintains 0.30% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.30%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skylark Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3197 is 0.06%, a decrease of 9.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 13,477K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,927K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,908K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3197 by 13.62% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,731K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,689K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3197 by 5.98% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,206K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3197 by 10.96% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 1,100K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184K shares, representing a decrease of 7.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3197 by 1.50% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 994K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3197 by 14.16% over the last quarter.

