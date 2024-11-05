Skylark Holdings Reports Strong October Sales Performance

Skylark Holdings Co (JP:3197) has released an update.

Skylark Holdings Co. reported a strong performance in October, with several brands achieving their highest sales of the year on specific days. The introduction of new menus and marketing strategies, such as coupon flyers distributed via social media, contributed to increased customer visits and spending. Additionally, the company completed the acquisition of Sukesan Udon, enhancing its portfolio.

