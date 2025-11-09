Skylands Capital Invests Heavily in Kirby Corp. (KEX) With a 46,750 Share Purchase

Key Points

Skylands Capital added 46,750 shares; net position change estimated at $2.15 million

The transaction represented 0.65% of Skylands Capital’s 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade stake is 105,150 shares valued at $8.77 million

Position accounts for 1.21% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 6, 2025, Skylands Capital, LLC increased its position in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) by 46,750 shares. The stake was valued at $8.77 million, with an estimated change of $2.15 million based on quarterly average prices.

What else to know

This was a buy; the position now represents 1.21% of Skylands Capital’s 13F assets under management

Top holdings after the filing:

UNP: $53.03 million (7.3% of AUM)

GOOGL: $46.97 million (6.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

GM: $29.31 million (4.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

DBD: $27.75 million (3.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

AAPL: $27.39 million (3.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of November 5, 2025, shares of Kirby Corporation were priced at $106.25, down 9.2% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 26.8 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.31 billion Net income (TTM) $305.58 million Price (as of market close November 5, 2025) $106.25 One-year price change (9.2%)

Company snapshot

Kirby Corp. focuses on marine transportation and diesel engine services

Operates a business model centered on transporting bulk liquid products and providing engine maintenance

Serves major petrochemical, refining, and agricultural companies, primarily in the United States

Kirby Corporation is a leading provider of marine transportation and diesel engine services, leveraging a diversified fleet and technical expertise to serve industrial customers requiring reliable bulk liquid transport and equipment maintenance.

Foolish take

Skylands Capital's increased investment in Kirby during the three months ended Sep. 30, 2025, probably worked out well for the firm and its investors. On Nov. 7, 2025, the stock was up by 29% from its price at the end of September.

Skylands Capital's bet on Kirby was a significant one, but it isn't a major component of its portfolio yet. Despite raising its Kirby stake by 80% in the third quarter, it was the firm's 23rd largest holding out of 163 in total.

A global trade environment hampered by new tariffs hasn't stopped Kirby's business from growing at a pace that investors appreciate. Third-quarter sales rose $40 million year over year, allowing its bottom line to expand. Earnings per share rose by 6% year over year.

Market fundamentals aren't helping its coastal marine segment outperform, but providing power to data centers has been a strong growth driver. In the third quarter, power generation revenue soared 56% year over year.

Glossary

Stake: The ownership interest or investment a fund or individual holds in a particular company.

13F reportable assets: Assets that investment managers must disclose quarterly to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission if they manage over $100 million.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, usually by market value.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Apple. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and Union Pacific. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

