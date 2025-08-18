Skyhawk Therapeutics, Merck Form $2 Bln Collaboration To Advance RNA-Targeting Therapies

(RTTNews) - Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc., Monday announced a strategic research collaboration with Merck to develop novel small molecules that modulate RNA expression in neurological disorders with high unmet medical need.

The partnership will leverage Skyhawk's proprietary SkySTAR platform to identify small molecule candidates against RNA targets designated by Merck.

Skyhawk will oversee discovery and preclinical development, while Merck will assume responsibility for later-stage development and commercialization.

The deal is valued at over $2 billion, with Skyhawk eligible for milestone payments and tiered royalties on future sales.

