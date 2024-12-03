News & Insights

Stocks

Skyharbour Resources Upsizes Private Placement to C$9.5 Million

December 03, 2024 — 07:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Skyharbour Resources (TSE:SYH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Skyharbour Resources has announced an increase in its private placement, aiming to raise up to C$9.5 million. The financing involves the sale of hard dollar units and flow-through shares, which include charity and traditional options. This move is part of the company’s strategy to bolster its financial position.

For further insights into TSE:SYH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.