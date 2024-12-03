Skyharbour Resources Upsizes Private Placement to C$9.5 Million

Skyharbour Resources (TSE:SYH) has released an update.
Skyharbour Resources has announced an increase in its private placement, aiming to raise up to C$9.5 million. The financing involves the sale of hard dollar units and flow-through shares, which include charity and traditional options. This move is part of the company’s strategy to bolster its financial position.
