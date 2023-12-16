Skyharbour Resources (SYHBF) Price Target Increased by 12.11% to 0.76

The average one-year price target for Skyharbour Resources (OTC:SYHBF) has been revised to 0.76 / share. This is an increase of 12.11% from the prior estimate of 0.68 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.64 to a high of 0.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 94.69% from the latest reported closing price of 0.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyharbour Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYHBF is 0.36%, an increase of 56.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.73% to 19,829K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 10,734K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,568K shares, representing an increase of 20.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYHBF by 37.12% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 7,042K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,006K shares, representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYHBF by 14.67% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 2,053K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares, representing an increase of 65.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYHBF by 15.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.